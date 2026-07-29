Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 2.2% - Here's Why

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 18,313,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 31,600,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 75.65% and a negative net margin of 63.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,368.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 887,007 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,112. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 922,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,290. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,094. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,758 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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