Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 1.8% Higher - Should You Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 21,105,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 29,150,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

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Rivian Automotive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 75.65% and a negative net margin of 63.62%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $346,781.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,001,138 shares in the company, valued at $16,188,401.46. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $184,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 946,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,042,652. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,888 shares of company stock worth $2,411,276. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 894.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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