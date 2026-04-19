RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.40.

Several research analysts have commented on RLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RLI from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RLI from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

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Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $115,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 100,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,440.82. This represents a 2.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,225.50. This represents a 3.60% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of RLI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of RLI by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,434 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RLI by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,805 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Securities CORP. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Securities CORP. now owns 3,454 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company's stock.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. RLI has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $79.55. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.52.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. RLI had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $465.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RLI will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. RLI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corporation NYSE: RLI is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI's approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

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