Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Reduce" by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Robert Half from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price objective on Robert Half in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Robert Half from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair upgraded Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 190.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201,209 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,328 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,734 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,902,279 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $160,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,146 shares in the last quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $34,908,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth $33,832,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company's stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Robert Half's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Robert Half's payout ratio is presently 205.22%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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