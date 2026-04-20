Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the auto parts company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research set a $143.00 price objective on Autoliv in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.44.

Get Autoliv alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Stock Up 0.2%

ALV stock opened at $119.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other news, Director Franz-Josef Kortuem sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $668,099.60. This represents a 59.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 8,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $1,108,378.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,607.90. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock worth $2,713,735 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $125,609,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 127,512.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 579,360 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $68,770,000 after buying an additional 578,906 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,579,687 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $195,091,000 after buying an additional 559,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 923,700 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $114,077,000 after buying an additional 556,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $44,689,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Autoliv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Autoliv wasn't on the list.

While Autoliv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here