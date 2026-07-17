Robert W. Baird Upgrades nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to "Strong-Buy"

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVT. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Clear Str raised shares of nVent Electric to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $190.57.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

nVent Electric Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NVT stock opened at $153.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $165.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.55. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,215,745.51. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $16,743,259.32. The trade was a 23.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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