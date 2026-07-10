Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.7391.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood’s newly launched blockchain is generating strong interest, with reports of a memecoin frenzy, record DEX volume, and growing retail activity on Robinhood Chain, which supports the bullish growth narrative. Article: Trader turns $800 into $1 million

Robinhood’s newly launched blockchain is generating strong interest, with reports of a memecoin frenzy, record DEX volume, and growing retail activity on Robinhood Chain, which supports the bullish growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on HOOD from $82 to $122 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing optimism that the stock still has room to run.

Barclays raised its price target on HOOD from $82 to $122 and kept an rating, reinforcing optimism that the stock still has room to run. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Robinhood’s crypto and tokenization push, including Robinhood Chain, stock tokens, DeFi lending, perpetual futures, and AI trading, continues to support expectations for future revenue growth. Article: HOOD Bets on DeFi, Tokenization & AI Trading in Global Expansion Push

Coverage around Robinhood’s crypto and tokenization push, including Robinhood Chain, stock tokens, DeFi lending, perpetual futures, and AI trading, continues to support expectations for future revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted rising attention on Robinhood’s memecoin ecosystem and broad media interest in the company, which adds visibility but is not a direct fundamental catalyst. Article: Robinhood's Memecoin Boom Shows Crypto's Retail Market Is No Joke

Several articles highlighted rising attention on Robinhood’s memecoin ecosystem and broad media interest in the company, which adds visibility but is not a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider sales by Robinhood executives and directors may slightly weigh on sentiment, though the transactions were pre-arranged under Rule 10b5-1 plans and do not necessarily signal a change in business outlook.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $2,324,464.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,510,935.52. This trade represents a 23.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 659,112 shares valued at $68,741,158. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $115.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The stock's 50-day moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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