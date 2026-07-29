Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.21, Zacks reports. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $89.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 22,240,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,282,158. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,563,750. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paula Loop sold 8,336 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,000,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 63,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,640,880. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 631,263 shares worth $66,793,857. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts remain broadly optimistic ahead of earnings. FactSet estimates call for approximately $0.43 in second-quarter earnings per share, while Robinhood’s consensus analyst rating is “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $122.22. Wall Street analysts look optimistic

Wall Street analysts remain broadly optimistic ahead of earnings. FactSet estimates call for approximately $0.43 in second-quarter earnings per share, while Robinhood’s consensus analyst rating is “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $122.22. Positive Sentiment: Expansion into prediction markets, tokenized stocks and blockchain infrastructure could diversify Robinhood beyond conventional brokerage services. A potential Crypto.com partnership may broaden its prediction-market offering and create additional transaction revenue. Robinhood prediction-markets partnership

Expansion into prediction markets, tokenized stocks and blockchain infrastructure could diversify Robinhood beyond conventional brokerage services. A potential Crypto.com partnership may broaden its prediction-market offering and create additional transaction revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Investors will compare Robinhood’s results with Coinbase’s earnings on Thursday as competition among crypto-focused financial platforms intensifies. Robinhood earnings expectations

Investors will compare Robinhood’s results with Coinbase’s earnings on Thursday as competition among crypto-focused financial platforms intensifies. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood plans to livestream the IPO roadshow for Robinhood Ventures Fund II on August 3, increasing retail visibility but offering limited near-term earnings impact. Robinhood Ventures Fund II roadshow

Robinhood plans to livestream the IPO roadshow for Robinhood Ventures Fund II on August 3, increasing retail visibility but offering limited near-term earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Robinhood Chain trading volumes are reportedly weakening as memecoin interest fades, potentially pressuring cryptocurrency-related revenue and transaction volumes. Robinhood Chain trading volumes

Robinhood Chain trading volumes are reportedly weakening as memecoin interest fades, potentially pressuring cryptocurrency-related revenue and transaction volumes. Negative Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev’s X account was hacked and used to promote a fraudulent memecoin. Although the account was restored, the incident raises reputational and cybersecurity concerns. Vlad Tenev X account hack

CEO Vlad Tenev’s X account was hacked and used to promote a fraudulent memecoin. Although the account was restored, the incident raises reputational and cybersecurity concerns. Negative Sentiment: Director Baiju Bhatt sold roughly $4.7 million of HOOD shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The planned nature reduces its significance, but the sale may weigh on sentiment ahead of results.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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