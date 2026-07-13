Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 1.9% - Here's What Happened

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.84 and last traded at $109.86. Approximately 18,010,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 30,066,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.97.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.33. The stock's 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Oluwadara Johnson Treseder sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $440,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 72,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,511,935. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $43,563,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,563,750. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 659,112 shares valued at $68,741,158. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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