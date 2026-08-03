Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Up 4.4% - Still a Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.35 and last traded at $90.34. Approximately 19,481,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 29,185,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

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Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 4.4%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.01% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $43,563,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,563,750. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $836,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 481,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,283,217.28. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 621,263 shares worth $66,024,957. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock worth $16,455,000 after buying an additional 68,458 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 722,857 shares of the company's stock worth $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 478,919 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 272,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 141,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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