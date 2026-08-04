Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 3.5% Higher - Time to Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.60 and last traded at $93.51. Approximately 22,285,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 29,139,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.34.

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Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.K. crypto expansion: Robinhood received authorization from the Financial Conduct Authority to provide cryptocurrency services in the United Kingdom. The approval expands its addressable market and supports the company’s international growth strategy. Why Are Robinhood Shares Soaring Today

Robinhood received authorization from the Financial Conduct Authority to provide cryptocurrency services in the United Kingdom. The approval expands its addressable market and supports the company’s international growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat: Robinhood reported second-quarter revenue of $1.31 billion, up roughly 32% year over year, and earnings per share of $0.62 versus the $0.44 consensus estimate. Strong trading activity, a better cash position and increased platform engagement reinforced the company’s operating momentum. Robinhood Scores Another Win After Earnings Beat

Robinhood reported second-quarter revenue of $1.31 billion, up roughly 32% year over year, and earnings per share of $0.62 versus the $0.44 consensus estimate. Strong trading activity, a better cash position and increased platform engagement reinforced the company’s operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Private-markets initiative: Robinhood launched Robinhood Ventures Fund II, a publicly offered fund designed to give retail investors exposure to private companies, including startups associated with Y Combinator. The offering could broaden Robinhood’s product lineup and create additional fee and distribution opportunities. Introducing Robinhood Ventures Fund II

Robinhood launched Robinhood Ventures Fund II, a publicly offered fund designed to give retail investors exposure to private companies, including startups associated with Y Combinator. The offering could broaden Robinhood’s product lineup and create additional fee and distribution opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view remains constructive: Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target to $115 from $130 but maintained an “overweight” rating, saying the reduction reflected valuation assumptions rather than a weaker long-term outlook. The mixed message highlights both continued optimism and elevated valuation sensitivity. Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Update

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target to $115 from $130 but maintained an “overweight” rating, saying the reduction reflected valuation assumptions rather than a weaker long-term outlook. The mixed message highlights both continued optimism and elevated valuation sensitivity. Negative Sentiment: Crypto revenue concerns: Despite the earnings beat, some investors were disappointed by softer cryptocurrency revenue, contributing to an earlier decline in the stock after results. Robinhood remains exposed to changes in crypto prices, trading volumes and investor risk appetite. ETFs to Watch as HOOD Sinks Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

Despite the earnings beat, some investors were disappointed by softer cryptocurrency revenue, contributing to an earlier decline in the stock after results. Robinhood remains exposed to changes in crypto prices, trading volumes and investor risk appetite. Negative Sentiment: Broader market volatility: Robinhood’s July decline was attributed largely to market conditions and shifting investor sentiment rather than a company-specific breakdown, underscoring the stock’s high sensitivity to trading activity and market momentum. Why Robinhood Stock Dropped 14% in July

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOOD. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.52.

View Our Latest Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.01% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $2,324,464.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,510,935.52. This represents a 23.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 621,263 shares worth $66,024,957. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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