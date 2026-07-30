Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Issues Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Roblox's conference call:

Revenue grew 36% to $1.5 billion , while operating cash flow rose 60% and free cash flow increased 66% year over year to $294 million. Roblox ended the quarter with 123 million DAUs, up 10%.

, while operating cash flow rose 60% and free cash flow increased 66% year over year to $294 million. Roblox ended the quarter with 123 million DAUs, up 10%. International momentum remained strong, with DAUs increasing 67% in Japan and 64% in India; hours grew 61% and 59%, respectively. Roblox also benefited from users returning after the platform was unblocked in Russia.

Bookings grew only 8% to $1.6 billion, as bookings per hour—especially among users under 13—fell below expectations. Engagement shifted away from highly monetizing viral games, while discovery changes prioritizing long-term retention created additional near-term monetization pressure.

Roblox expects Q3 bookings of $1.58 billion to $1.65 billion, implying a 14% to 18% year-over-year decline, with monetization weakness likely to continue. The company withdrew updated full-year guidance and warned of margin pressure from fixed-cost deleveraging and higher AI-related infrastructure expenses.

Management is investing in long-term growth through AI-powered creation tools such as Build, video and game discovery through Moments, broader 2D and 18-plus content, enhanced communications, and photorealistic multiplayer technology. Executives believe these initiatives can expand Roblox’s addressable market and eventually offset near-term monetization sacrifices.

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Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.63. 25,823,736 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,485,029. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Roblox has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $150.59.

Roblox announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Trending Headlines about Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roblox reported a second-quarter loss of $0.26 per share, narrower than the $0.34 consensus estimate. The result supports the company’s cost-management efforts and had been anticipated by analysts ahead of the report. Roblox quarterly earnings results

Roblox reported a second-quarter loss of $0.26 per share, narrower than the $0.34 consensus estimate. The result supports the company’s cost-management efforts and had been anticipated by analysts ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: The European Commission said Roblox could potentially fall within the Digital Services Act’s “very large online platform” framework. Such a designation could increase compliance and oversight requirements, although no final determination was announced. Reuters article on potential EU DSA scope

The European Commission said Roblox could potentially fall within the Digital Services Act’s “very large online platform” framework. Such a designation could increase compliance and oversight requirements, although no final determination was announced. Negative Sentiment: Revenue totaled $1.47 billion, below the $1.60 billion analyst estimate. The shortfall, combined with a still-negative net margin and return on equity, raised concerns about the pace and quality of growth. Roblox second-quarter financial results

Revenue totaled $1.47 billion, below the $1.60 billion analyst estimate. The shortfall, combined with a still-negative net margin and return on equity, raised concerns about the pace and quality of growth. Negative Sentiment: Roblox forecast current-quarter revenue growth of 4% to 10%, a deceleration from recent double-digit growth, and projected bookings below Wall Street expectations. Management cited platform changes and tougher age-verification measures, which are weighing on user onboarding and engagement. This was the primary catalyst for the negative market reaction. Reuters article on Roblox bookings forecast

Roblox forecast current-quarter revenue growth of 4% to 10%, a deceleration from recent double-digit growth, and projected bookings below Wall Street expectations. Management cited platform changes and tougher age-verification measures, which are weighing on user onboarding and engagement. This was the primary catalyst for the negative market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms, including Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen Law Firm, Hagens Berman and Bernstein Liebhard, reiterated notices about a securities class-action lawsuit covering investors who purchased shares from October 31, 2024, through April 30, 2026. The August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline adds legal and reputational overhang, although the notices themselves do not establish wrongdoing. Faruqi and Faruqi Roblox shareholder action reminder

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $2,292,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,588,249.92. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $961,461.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,277,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,718,301.15. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,983 shares of company stock worth $7,580,990. Company insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Roblox by 2,636.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company's stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

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