Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHHBY. HSBC lowered shares of Roche from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research lowered Roche from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Roche from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised Roche from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

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Institutional Trading of Roche

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Opal Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $4,448,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 163.0% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 140,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 87,107 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,372,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,732 shares of the company's stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000.

Roche Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78. Roche has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $60.85.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY OTCMKTS: RHHBY.

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

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