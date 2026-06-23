Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 5.2% - Here's Why

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.89 and last traded at $95.12. Approximately 22,037,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 24,775,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.29.

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Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab’s record-setting VICTUS HAZE mission showcased its rapid-launch capabilities and strengthened its case as a key defense and national-security space contractor. Rocket Lab Launches Responsive Victus Haze Mission for Space Force

Rocket Lab’s record-setting VICTUS HAZE mission showcased its rapid-launch capabilities and strengthened its case as a key defense and national-security space contractor. Positive Sentiment: The mission also demonstrated Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated model and its ability to compress a normally multi-year defense timeline into hours, which could support future contract wins and investor confidence in its space-systems business. Rocket Lab Shatters Responsive Space Record: Launches U.S. Space Force VICTUS HAZE Mission in 16 Hours 42 Minutes

The mission also demonstrated Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated model and its ability to compress a normally multi-year defense timeline into hours, which could support future contract wins and investor confidence in its space-systems business. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Rocket Lab as a relatively attractive pure-play space stock, helped by recent growth in revenue and its added visibility after joining the Nasdaq-100. Here’s why Rocket Lab stock is ripe for a strong comeback

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Rocket Lab as a relatively attractive pure-play space stock, helped by recent growth in revenue and its added visibility after joining the Nasdaq-100. Neutral Sentiment: Rocket Lab’s Nasdaq-100 inclusion is still a mixed near-term catalyst: it can boost passive fund demand, but the stock has also seen profit-taking after a strong run-up.

Rocket Lab’s Nasdaq-100 inclusion is still a mixed near-term catalyst: it can boost passive fund demand, but the stock has also seen profit-taking after a strong run-up. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s strong quarterly revenue growth and expanding contract activity remain supportive, but investors are still watching execution on future programs like Neutron and broader space-sector sentiment.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RKLB. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Trading Down 5.2%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of -297.25 and a beta of 2.48.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total transaction of $5,433,901.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,006,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,450,023.54. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 334,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,830. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,515 shares of company stock valued at $76,412,122. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 4.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 16.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,656 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 198,013 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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