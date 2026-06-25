Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 5.5% - Time to Sell?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $80.69. Approximately 25,864,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 24,830,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.41.

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Trending Headlines about Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab is expanding its national security space footprint through launch services, spacecraft technologies, and mission systems for government customers, which supports the long-term growth story. Article Title

Rocket Lab is expanding its national security space footprint through launch services, spacecraft technologies, and mission systems for government customers, which supports the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Commentary continues to frame Rocket Lab as a key “second strategic launch provider,” with growth in defense programs, sovereign initiatives, and satellite constellations helping offset the post-SpaceX valuation reset. Article Title

Commentary continues to frame Rocket Lab as a key “second strategic launch provider,” with growth in defense programs, sovereign initiatives, and satellite constellations helping offset the post-SpaceX valuation reset. Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab highlighted operational momentum, including Electron production output of roughly one rocket every 11 days and strong execution on a Space Force mission, reinforcing its manufacturing and launch cadence. Article Title

Rocket Lab highlighted operational momentum, including Electron production output of roughly one rocket every 11 days and strong execution on a Space Force mission, reinforcing its manufacturing and launch cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street analyst commentary remains generally constructive, but this appears to be reinforcing an existing view rather than serving as a major new catalyst. Article Title

Wall Street analyst commentary remains generally constructive, but this appears to be reinforcing an existing view rather than serving as a major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market headlines were mixed, with lower Treasury yields and uneven macro data creating a less clear backdrop for growth stocks overall. Article Title

Broad market headlines were mixed, with lower Treasury yields and uneven macro data creating a less clear backdrop for growth stocks overall. Negative Sentiment: Rocket Lab announced a $3 billion equity program, which investors appear to be treating as a dilution overhang and a reason for the stock’s recent weakness. Article Title

Rocket Lab announced a $3 billion equity program, which investors appear to be treating as a dilution overhang and a reason for the stock’s recent weakness. Negative Sentiment: Shares have been sliding as traders reassess the stock after SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO and related space-sector flow shifts, with some articles noting support may not appear until lower levels. Article Title

Shares have been sliding as traders reassess the stock after SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO and related space-sector flow shifts, with some articles noting support may not appear until lower levels. Negative Sentiment: Several market reports say RKLB is struggling and trying to find a bottom after a sustained downtrend since the end of May, which is keeping sellers in control. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the subject of several research reports. Clear Str upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Down 5.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of -252.16 and a beta of 2.49.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. Rocket Lab's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $8,945,412.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 983,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,153,295.93. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $6,328,682.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,043,847 shares in the company, valued at $148,821,266.79. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 573,515 shares of company stock valued at $76,412,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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