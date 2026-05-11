Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 11.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rocket Lab shares jumped 11.3% after Needham & Company raised its price target to $120 from $95 and reiterated a buy rating. The stock briefly hit a new high of $123.94 on unusually heavy trading volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with several firms recently lifting targets after Rocket Lab’s strong Q1 results and improved outlook tied to its Neutron rocket program. The consensus rating is still “Moderate Buy,” with an average target price of $91.79.
  • Recent earnings showed strong revenue growth, as Rocket Lab reported $200.35 million in Q1 revenue, up 63.4% year over year, while meeting EPS expectations at -$0.07. The company also raised its Q2 guidance, reinforcing bullish investor sentiment.
  • Interested in Rocket Lab? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) shares rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $120.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rocket Lab traded as high as $123.94 and last traded at $117.35. Approximately 53,101,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 23,355,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.47.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,761 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $2,001,477.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 421,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,346,033.41. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,360,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,903 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,201.12. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of -366.72 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 7, 2026
Don‘t Wait for the SpaceX IPO — Buy These 5 Stocks Right Now
Don't Wait for the SpaceX IPO — Buy These 5 Stocks Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Keeps Flipping… These Stocks Could Move Next
The Market Keeps Flipping… These Stocks Could Move Next
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
10 Space Stocks with 10x Potential by 2030!
10 Space Stocks with 10x Potential by 2030!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines