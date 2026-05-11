Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 11.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) shares rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $120.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rocket Lab traded as high as $123.94 and last traded at $117.35. Approximately 53,101,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 23,355,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.47.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.79.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,761 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $2,001,477.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 421,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,346,033.41. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,360,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,903 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,201.12. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of -366.72 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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