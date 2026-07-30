Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $0.2220 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $342.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 55,684 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $172,063.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,061,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,280,727.16. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarbani Chaudhuri sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $67,776.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 267,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,238.40. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 83,733 shares of company stock worth $275,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,622 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 97,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,147 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 410,238 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 995,690 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,891 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RCKT. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCKT

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.

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