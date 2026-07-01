Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $527.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $470.00 to $527.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROK. Argus boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $462.82.

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Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.3%

ROK stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.60. 70,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.57. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $305.44 and a 1 year high of $497.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.30 and a 200-day moving average of $413.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total value of $1,818,727.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 134 shares in the company, valued at $60,563.98. The trade was a 96.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,392,102.30. This represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,308 shares of company stock worth $5,339,812. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $291,073,000 after buying an additional 127,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,720,000 after buying an additional 82,727 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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