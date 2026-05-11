Roger Hardy Buys 25,000 Shares of Kits Eyecare (TSE:KITS) Stock

Kits Eyecare Ltd (TSE:KITS - Get Free Report) Director Roger Hardy purchased 25,000 shares of Kits Eyecare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.37 per share, with a total value of C$284,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,093,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$46,545,675.99. This represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Roger Hardy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Roger Hardy acquired 10,000 shares of Kits Eyecare stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,600.00.

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Kits Eyecare Stock Performance

Kits Eyecare stock traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.15. The company had a trading volume of 76,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,650. Kits Eyecare Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$11.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.56. The firm has a market cap of C$412.98 million, a PE ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Kits Eyecare (TSE:KITS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.47 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kits Eyecare from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$20.00 to C$16.75 and set a "speculative buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$20.69.

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Kits Eyecare Company Profile

KITS TSX: KITS is one of the world's fastest growing eyecare providers, offering high-quality, affordable prescription glasses and contact lenses through its vertically integrated digital platform. With advanced in-house lens manufacturing, an industry-leading digital fit experience powered by OpticianAI, and thousands of 5-star customer reviews, KITS is redefining how Canadians experience eyecare. Designed in Canada. Delivered worldwide.

Further Reading

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