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Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Rogers Communications logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rogers shares fell below its 50-day moving average, trading as low as C$46.50 and last at C$47.45 versus a 50-day MA of C$52.50 (volume 2,120 shares).
  • The company shows strained liquidity and heavy leverage with a quick ratio of 0.58, current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, while trading at a low valuation (market cap C$25.63B, PE 3.72).
  • Rogers reported quarterly EPS of C$1.51 on C$6.17B revenue (net margin 4.3%, ROE 7.93%), and analysts expect about C$5.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$52.50 and traded as low as C$46.50. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$47.45, with a volume of 2,120 shares.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.34.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.17 billion for the quarter. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 5.100365 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers is Canada's leading communications and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: RCI.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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