Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$52.50 and traded as low as C$46.50. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$47.45, with a volume of 2,120 shares.

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Rogers Communications Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.34.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.17 billion for the quarter. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 5.100365 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers is Canada's leading communications and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: RCI.

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