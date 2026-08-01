Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.64 and traded as high as C$7.01. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.97, with a volume of 238,781 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Sugar to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$6.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.50, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$894.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.64.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 5.58%.The business had revenue of C$280.62 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5597668 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Rogers Sugar's payout ratio is 67.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers Sugar

In related news, insider Michael Walton sold 14,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.81, for a total transaction of C$96,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,647 shares in the company, valued at C$1,679,666.07. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,419. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montréal, Québec, and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic also operates a distribution center in Toronto, Ontario. Lantic's sugar products are mainly marketed under the 'Lantic' trademark in Eastern Canada, and the 'Rogers' trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars, and specialty syrups.

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