Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Insider Activity

In other Roivant Sciences news, insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 339,441 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $8,985,003.27. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,148,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,865,136.08. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $5,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,654,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,830,274.53. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,085,398 shares of company stock valued at $139,215,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 94.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 316,200 shares of the company's stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 153,800 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 229.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 237,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 165,362 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 61.4% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 98,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 445,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,037 shares of the company's stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company's stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $28.56 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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