Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Charles Collier Sells 20,538 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 20,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.93, for a total value of $2,997,110.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,136. This represents a 57.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Charles Collier sold 20,538 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $2,926,870.38.

On Thursday, June 4th, Charles Collier sold 20,537 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,565,892.78.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Charles Collier sold 7,067 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $899,346.42.

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Roku Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ROKU traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.96. 3,854,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,996. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 2.01. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.71.

More Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Roku’s platform business—including advertising and streaming services—to remain the key growth engine in the second quarter. Strong ad trends, user engagement, and an upbeat outlook could support the stock if management meets or exceeds expectations. Yahoo Finance earnings preview

Analysts expect Roku’s platform business—including advertising and streaming services—to remain the key growth engine in the second quarter. Strong ad trends, user engagement, and an upbeat outlook could support the stock if management meets or exceeds expectations. Positive Sentiment: Roku is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings after the market close on August 6. The shares’ approach toward a three-year high indicates that investors are positioning for potentially strong results, although elevated expectations increase the risk of volatility. Schaeffers Research earnings article

Roku is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings after the market close on August 6. The shares’ approach toward a three-year high indicates that investors are positioning for potentially strong results, although elevated expectations increase the risk of volatility. Positive Sentiment: Roku has added four free channels, a move that could modestly expand content availability and viewing engagement, supporting the platform’s advertising ecosystem. Roku free channels article

Roku has added four free channels, a move that could modestly expand content availability and viewing engagement, supporting the platform’s advertising ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer coverage highlights Roku device recommendations, remote-control features, and troubleshooting guidance. These stories may help product awareness but are unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Pocket-lint Roku product article

Consumer coverage highlights Roku device recommendations, remote-control features, and troubleshooting guidance. These stories may help product awareness but are unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Negative Sentiment: The main earnings risk is continued weakness in device sales, along with uncertainty surrounding advertising trends and Roku’s pending Fox acquisition. With the stock already valued at a high earnings multiple and near its 12-month high, disappointing guidance could trigger a sharp pullback. Zacks earnings preview

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Roku by 12.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Roku from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $155.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roku

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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