Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $468.00.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $397.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total value of $2,322,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,703. This represents a 46.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,507,067.70. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 195.8% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $408.07 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $305.96 and a 1 year high of $564.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.95.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 22.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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