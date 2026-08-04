Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $271.57.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $273.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.02, a PEG ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $246.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.37.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $17,376,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 434,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,690,388.79. The trade was a 14.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total value of $26,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,473,073.60. The trade was a 88.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,447,208 shares of company stock worth $339,610,749. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $469,461,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Datadog by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in Datadog by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,964.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its Datadog price target to $327 from $226 and maintained an “overweight” rating. The new target implies meaningful upside from the referenced share price and reinforces confidence in Datadog’s growth outlook. Cantor Fitzgerald price target report

The new target implies meaningful upside from the referenced share price and reinforces confidence in Datadog’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Datadog was identified as one of the technology stocks showing relative strength during the broader AI-trade pullback. Trading near its 12-month high ahead of earnings suggests continued investor momentum. Technology stocks holding their ground article

Datadog was identified as one of the technology stocks showing relative strength during the broader AI-trade pullback. Trading near its 12-month high ahead of earnings suggests continued investor momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent investor commentary highlights Datadog’s revenue growth of more than 30% as demand for AI-related monitoring and observability services accelerates. This growth narrative is an important support for the company’s premium valuation. Datadog revenue and AI demand article

Recent investor commentary highlights Datadog’s revenue growth of more than 30% as demand for AI-related monitoring and observability services accelerates. This growth narrative is an important support for the company’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking beyond revenue and EPS in the upcoming Q2 2026 report, focusing on customer additions, usage trends, remaining performance obligations and operating margins. Strong results could support the shares, while elevated expectations increase the risk of volatility. Datadog Q2 earnings preview

Investors are looking beyond revenue and EPS in the upcoming Q2 2026 report, focusing on customer additions, usage trends, remaining performance obligations and operating margins. Strong results could support the shares, while elevated expectations increase the risk of volatility. Negative Sentiment: Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares for approximately $5.34 million, reducing his direct ownership by 92.42%. The sale occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which makes it a weaker discretionary bearish signal, though repeated insider selling could weigh modestly on sentiment. SEC insider transaction filing

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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