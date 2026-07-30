Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price points to a potential upside of 19.86% from the company's previous close.

SONO has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings raised Sonos from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.00.

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Sonos Trading Up 4.3%

SONO opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Sonos has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.06 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Sonos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sonos by 626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,663,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,996 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,706,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 250.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,393,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,066,000 after buying an additional 996,425 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1,472.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,583 shares of the company's stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 753,414 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Sonos News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sonos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings and revenue beat expectations. Sonos reported earnings of $0.27 per share, ahead of the $0.24 consensus estimate and up from $0.19 a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.8% year over year to approximately $375.3 million, exceeding the $365.7 million consensus. Sonos Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Sonos reported earnings of $0.27 per share, ahead of the $0.24 consensus estimate and up from $0.19 a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.8% year over year to approximately $375.3 million, exceeding the $365.7 million consensus. Positive Sentiment: Fourth-quarter revenue guidance topped forecasts. Sonos projected fiscal Q4 revenue of $325 million to $355 million, versus analyst expectations of about $305.1 million. The company also guided for fiscal 2026 revenue of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion, broadly in line with the $1.5 billion consensus. Sonos Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Sonos projected fiscal Q4 revenue of $325 million to $355 million, versus analyst expectations of about $305.1 million. The company also guided for fiscal 2026 revenue of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion, broadly in line with the $1.5 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted growth opportunities in India. Sonos is treating India as a priority market as demand for premium home-theater products expands, potentially providing an additional avenue for international growth. Sonos India Expansion

Sonos is treating India as a priority market as demand for premium home-theater products expands, potentially providing an additional avenue for international growth. Neutral Sentiment: Sonos appointed investor Chris Shackelton to its board. The company said his experience in strategy, financial markets and capital allocation will support its next phase, although the appointment has no immediate financial impact. Sonos Appoints Chris Shackelton to Board

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company's core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

Further Reading

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