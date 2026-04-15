Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $296.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price suggests a potential upside of 18.86% from the company's previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.29.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $249.04 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $212.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.54. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $165.29 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $107,512,341.02. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,686 shares of company stock worth $14,899,239. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here