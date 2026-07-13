Rotork (LON:ROR) Insider Buys 51 Shares

Rotork plc (LON:ROR - Get Free Report) insider Kiet Huynh acquired 51 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 295 per share, with a total value of £150.45.

Kiet Huynh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Kiet Huynh acquired 49 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 303 per share, with a total value of £148.47.

On Monday, May 11th, Kiet Huynh purchased 49 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £150.05 per share, with a total value of £7,352.45.

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Rotork Trading Down 2.2%

LON ROR traded down GBX 6.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 290.20. 1,228,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,415,676. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Rotork plc has a one year low of GBX 287.40 and a one year high of GBX 393.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 305.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 328.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROR. Shore Capital Group upgraded Rotork to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 400 price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rotork from GBX 390 to GBX 405 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 405.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROR

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange symbol: ROR and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

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