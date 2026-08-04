Go Pro
→ Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Rotork (LON:ROR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Rotork logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rotork reported quarterly EPS of GBX 7.40, with a 20.10% return on equity and a 14.85% net margin. First-half organic revenue rose 1.3%, adjusted operating profit increased 4.1%, and operating margin expanded to 22.4%.
  • CPI significantly outperformed, with revenue up 16%, while target segments grew 10% and Rotork Service reached 24% of group sales. However, oil and gas revenue fell 8.4%, prompting expectations for slightly lower full-year revenue in that division.
  • ABB agreed to acquire Rotork at £5.06 per share, including the interim dividend—a 73% premium to the undisturbed share price—with completion expected in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approval.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Rotork (LON:ROR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.40 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rotork had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 14.85%.

Here are the key takeaways from Rotork's conference call:

  • Strong first-half profitability: Organic constant-currency revenue rose 1.3%, adjusted operating profit increased 4.1%, and adjusted operating margin expanded 60 basis points to 22.4%, while return on capital remained a peer-leading 37%.
  • CPI significantly outperformed: Revenue grew 16%, with critical HVAC and data-center-related activity particularly strong; the company upgraded its full-year CPI expectations as demand exceeded prior expectations.
  • Target segments grew 10% and Rotork Service reached 24% of group sales, supporting recurring revenue growth and improving resilience through exposure to water, power, LNG, decarbonization, specialty chemicals, marine, and other faster-growing markets.
  • Oil and gas remained a drag: Divisional revenue fell 8.4% and operating profit declined 13.8% as Middle East conflict-related disruptions, customer capital discipline, and supply-chain issues affected upstream and midstream markets; full-year revenue is now expected to be slightly lower year over year.
  • ABB acquisition agreed: Rotork shareholders will receive £5.06 per share, including the interim dividend, representing a 73% premium to the undisturbed share price; completion is expected in the first half of 2027 subject to regulatory approvals.

Rotork Price Performance

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 486.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 342.23. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 286.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 489.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ROR. Shore Capital Group raised Rotork to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 503 price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 400 price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 390 to GBX 405 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 421.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROR

Insider Activity at Rotork

In other Rotork news, insider Kiet Huynh bought 49 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £150.05 per share, with a total value of £7,352.45. Insiders have acquired a total of 149 shares of company stock worth $765,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

About Rotork

(Get Free Report)

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange symbol: ROR and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

Read More

Earnings History for Rotork (LON:ROR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rotork Right Now?

Before you consider Rotork, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rotork wasn't on the list.

While Rotork currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines