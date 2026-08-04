Rotork (LON:ROR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rotork (LON:ROR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.40 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rotork had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 14.85%.

Here are the key takeaways from Rotork's conference call:

Strong first-half profitability: Organic constant-currency revenue rose 1.3%, adjusted operating profit increased 4.1%, and adjusted operating margin expanded 60 basis points to 22.4%, while return on capital remained a peer-leading 37%.

Organic constant-currency revenue rose 1.3%, adjusted operating profit increased 4.1%, and adjusted operating margin expanded 60 basis points to 22.4%, while return on capital remained a peer-leading 37%. CPI significantly outperformed: Revenue grew 16%, with critical HVAC and data-center-related activity particularly strong; the company upgraded its full-year CPI expectations as demand exceeded prior expectations.

Revenue grew 16%, with critical HVAC and data-center-related activity particularly strong; the company upgraded its full-year CPI expectations as demand exceeded prior expectations. Target segments grew 10% and Rotork Service reached 24% of group sales, supporting recurring revenue growth and improving resilience through exposure to water, power, LNG, decarbonization, specialty chemicals, marine, and other faster-growing markets.

Target segments grew 10% and Rotork Service reached 24% of group sales, supporting recurring revenue growth and improving resilience through exposure to water, power, LNG, decarbonization, specialty chemicals, marine, and other faster-growing markets. Oil and gas remained a drag: Divisional revenue fell 8.4% and operating profit declined 13.8% as Middle East conflict-related disruptions, customer capital discipline, and supply-chain issues affected upstream and midstream markets; full-year revenue is now expected to be slightly lower year over year.

Divisional revenue fell 8.4% and operating profit declined 13.8% as Middle East conflict-related disruptions, customer capital discipline, and supply-chain issues affected upstream and midstream markets; full-year revenue is now expected to be slightly lower year over year. ABB acquisition agreed: Rotork shareholders will receive £5.06 per share, including the interim dividend, representing a 73% premium to the undisturbed share price; completion is expected in the first half of 2027 subject to regulatory approvals.

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Rotork Price Performance

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 486.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 342.23. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 286.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 489.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ROR. Shore Capital Group raised Rotork to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 503 price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 400 price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 390 to GBX 405 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 421.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROR

Insider Activity at Rotork

In other Rotork news, insider Kiet Huynh bought 49 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £150.05 per share, with a total value of £7,352.45. Insiders have acquired a total of 149 shares of company stock worth $765,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

About Rotork

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange symbol: ROR and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

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