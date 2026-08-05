Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada

Rotork (LON:ROR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a "sector perform" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 503 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 400. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock's current price.

ROR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 390 to GBX 405 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Shore Capital Group raised Rotork to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 400 target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 503 price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 433.50.

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Rotork Price Performance

Rotork stock opened at GBX 486.80 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 354.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 343.31. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 286.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 489.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Rotork (LON:ROR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 7.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Rotork had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rotork will post 16.4574899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rotork

In other news, insider Kiet Huynh purchased 49 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £150.05 per share, with a total value of £7,352.45. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 149 shares of company stock valued at $765,137. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

About Rotork

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange symbol: ROR and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

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