Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Rotork logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rotork to “sector perform”, while raising its price target from GBX 400 to GBX 503—implying roughly 3.33% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with four Buy ratings and three Holds, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average target price of GBX 433.50.
  • Rotork reported quarterly earnings of GBX 7.40 per share, with a 14.85% net margin and 20.10% return on equity; the stock opened at GBX 486.80 and trades near its one-year high.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Rotork (LON:ROR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a "sector perform" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 503 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 400. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock's current price.

ROR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 390 to GBX 405 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Shore Capital Group raised Rotork to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 400 target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 503 price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 433.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rotork

Rotork Price Performance

Rotork stock opened at GBX 486.80 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 354.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 343.31. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 286.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 489.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Rotork (LON:ROR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 7.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Rotork had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rotork will post 16.4574899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rotork

In other news, insider Kiet Huynh purchased 49 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £150.05 per share, with a total value of £7,352.45. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 149 shares of company stock valued at $765,137. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

About Rotork

(Get Free Report)

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange symbol: ROR and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Rotork (LON:ROR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rotork Right Now?

Before you consider Rotork, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rotork wasn't on the list.

While Rotork currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk Set to Drop Bombshell on August 6
Elon Musk Set to Drop Bombshell on August 6
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines