Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Price Target to $30.00

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TWFG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded TWFG from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on TWFG from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TWFG from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TWFG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TWFG has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Get TWFG alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on TWFG

TWFG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWFG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,016. TWFG has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 94.71 and a quick ratio of 94.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.21.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. TWFG had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that TWFG will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Doak purchased 24,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $463,265.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 668,398 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,570.76. The trade was a 3.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 160,852 shares of company stock worth $3,034,663. Company insiders own 68.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWFG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TWFG by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,719 shares of the company's stock worth $81,929,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TWFG by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 958,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 511,469 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of TWFG by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 954,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TWFG by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TWFG by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 593,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter.

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TWFG, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TWFG wasn't on the list.

While TWFG currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here