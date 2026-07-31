Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $14.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.06% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.81.

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DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 4,388,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,246. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm's revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.550-0.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In related news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez bought 28,051 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $249,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 844,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,512,062.80. The trade was a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,029,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,068,000 after acquiring an additional 258,819 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in DXC Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,383,750 shares of the company's stock worth $93,522,000 after acquiring an additional 45,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,381,982 shares of the company's stock worth $97,581,000 after purchasing an additional 128,916 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,808 shares of the company's stock worth $69,599,000 after purchasing an additional 287,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,547,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 98,479 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key DXC Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting DXC Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: DXC generated $314 million in free cash flow during fiscal Q1 2027, up from $97 million a year earlier, and repurchased $70 million of stock. Management also raised its full-year free-cash-flow outlook to approximately $685 million. DXC Technology Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

DXC generated during fiscal Q1 2027, up from $97 million a year earlier, and repurchased $70 million of stock. Management also raised its full-year free-cash-flow outlook to approximately $685 million. Positive Sentiment: First-quarter bookings rose 5% year over year to $3.0 billion, with a 0.99x book-to-bill ratio. DXC also pointed to momentum in its AI platform and announced a strategic partnership with ElevenLabs, strengthening its AI-focused growth narrative. DXC and ElevenLabs Announce Strategic Partnership

First-quarter bookings rose 5% year over year to $3.0 billion, with a 0.99x book-to-bill ratio. DXC also pointed to momentum in its AI platform and announced a strategic partnership with ElevenLabs, strengthening its AI-focused growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: New leadership appointments, including Paul Taylor as president, are intended to accelerate DXC’s AI-centric strategy and streamline operations. Some hedge-fund investors remain bullish despite the stock’s year-to-date decline, viewing the valuation and turnaround potential as attractive. DXC Announces Leadership Appointments

New leadership appointments, including Paul Taylor as president, are intended to accelerate DXC’s AI-centric strategy and streamline operations. Some hedge-fund investors remain bullish despite the stock’s year-to-date decline, viewing the valuation and turnaround potential as attractive. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue of approximately $3.0 billion was broadly in line with estimates, although it declined 5.1% year over year and 6.7% organically. This suggests that cost and cash-flow improvements are occurring while demand remains soft. DXC Technology Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates

Revenue of approximately $3.0 billion was broadly in line with estimates, although it declined 5.1% year over year and 6.7% organically. This suggests that cost and cash-flow improvements are occurring while demand remains soft. Negative Sentiment: Non-GAAP earnings of $0.40 per share missed the $0.42 consensus estimate and fell 41.2% from the prior year’s $0.68. The earnings miss and lower profitability are likely weighing on investor sentiment. DXC Technology Earnings Report

Non-GAAP earnings of $0.40 per share missed the $0.42 consensus estimate and fell 41.2% from the prior year’s $0.68. The earnings miss and lower profitability are likely weighing on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS guidance of $0.55 is well below the $0.71 analyst consensus. Management also expects fiscal 2027 organic revenue to decline 3%–5%, reinforcing concerns about continued contraction in the core business. DXC Fiscal 2027 Outlook

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology's core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

Further Reading

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