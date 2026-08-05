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Royal Bank Of Canada Downgrades TELUS (TSE:T) to Hold

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
TELUS logo with Communication Services background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TELUS from “moderate buy” to “hold,” joining a broader consensus that rates the stock “Hold.” Analysts’ average price target is C$18.68.
  • Several firms have recently reduced their TELUS price targets, including ATB Cormark to C$16.50, Scotiabank to C$19.00, and Barclays to C$17.00; the stock opened at C$13.39.
  • TELUS reported quarterly revenue of C$4.92 billion and EPS of C$0.16, but continues to show a negative net margin of 4.55% and negative return on equity of 6.56%.
  • Five stocks we like better than TELUS.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on T. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TD upgraded shares of TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TELUS from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$18.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TELUS

TELUS Stock Performance

T opened at C$13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.85, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.13. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$12.93 and a 1-year high of C$23.18. The firm has a market cap of C$20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. TELUS had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.The company had revenue of C$4.92 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.2267985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation TSX: T, NYSE: TU, crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation.

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Analyst Recommendations for TELUS (TSE:T)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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