Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BWS Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Celestica in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $437.00.

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Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE CLS traded down $19.33 on Wednesday, reaching $330.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.91. Celestica has a 1-year low of $173.23 and a 1-year high of $474.02. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Celestica had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Celestica's revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total value of $26,426,363.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,739,259.68. The trade was a 32.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Celestica News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly exceeded expectations. Revenue rose 62% year over year to approximately $4.70 billion, while adjusted EPS of $2.54 surpassed the $2.29 consensus estimate. Results were above the high end of management’s own guidance, supported by strong cloud connectivity and AI infrastructure demand. Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue rose 62% year over year to approximately $4.70 billion, while adjusted EPS of $2.54 surpassed the $2.29 consensus estimate. Results were above the high end of management’s own guidance, supported by strong cloud connectivity and AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. Celestica now expects approximately $20.5 billion in full-year revenue and $11.30 in EPS, ahead of consensus expectations of roughly $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. Third-quarter revenue and EPS guidance also exceeded analyst estimates. CLS Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong CCS Demand, Outlook Raised

Celestica now expects approximately $20.5 billion in full-year revenue and $11.30 in EPS, ahead of consensus expectations of roughly $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. Third-quarter revenue and EPS guidance also exceeded analyst estimates. Positive Sentiment: The forward growth outlook remains robust. On its earnings call, Celestica pointed to accelerating growth in 2027, stronger customer visibility, hyperscaler demand and increased AI-related networking programs. The Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment grew approximately 84% year over year, with additional mass production expected. Celestica Q2 Earnings Call Points to Faster Growth in 2027

On its earnings call, Celestica pointed to accelerating growth in 2027, stronger customer visibility, hyperscaler demand and increased AI-related networking programs. The Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment grew approximately 84% year over year, with additional mass production expected. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment is bullish, but the signal has limitations. Celestica carries a favorable average brokerage recommendation, although analyst ratings can be overly optimistic and may already reflect much of the company’s growth potential. Is It Worth Investing in Celestica Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

Celestica carries a favorable average brokerage recommendation, although analyst ratings can be overly optimistic and may already reflect much of the company’s growth potential. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking may be weighing on the shares. Despite the earnings beat and raised guidance, the stock’s high valuation and recent sharp advance leave it vulnerable to selling when investors lock in gains or demand even stronger revisions. The current decline therefore appears more consistent with post-earnings consolidation than deteriorating business fundamentals.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

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