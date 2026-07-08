Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target indicates a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,252.48.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,220.23 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,078.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,030.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock worth $4,047,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038,502 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,734 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 321.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,963,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,805,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling Wall Street expects further upside from the company’s growth story. Article Title

JPMorgan lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling Wall Street expects further upside from the company’s growth story. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains high around Lilly’s obesity and diabetes drugs, with recent commentary pointing to strong sales momentum and expanding access as key drivers of future revenue growth. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm remains high around Lilly’s obesity and diabetes drugs, with recent commentary pointing to strong sales momentum and expanding access as key drivers of future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Lilly as a potential stock-split candidate underscore how far the shares have run and reflect continued investor confidence in the company’s blockbuster product lineup. Article Title

Articles highlighting Lilly as a potential stock-split candidate underscore how far the shares have run and reflect continued investor confidence in the company’s blockbuster product lineup. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces describe Lilly as a market leader in the GLP-1/obesity boom and suggest the stock may still have room to run if demand stays strong and supply improves. Article Title

Several media pieces describe Lilly as a market leader in the GLP-1/obesity boom and suggest the stock may still have room to run if demand stays strong and supply improves. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market coverage noted Lilly “shines” while other biotech and tech names sold off, but that appears to reflect relative strength rather than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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