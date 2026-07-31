Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the aerospace company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HXL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hexcel from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.18.

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Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.93. 776,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,496. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $111.74. The company's fifty day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $528.08 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.76%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,803 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,928 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Hexcel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hexcel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hexcel reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.66, above the roughly $0.56–$0.57 analyst consensus and up from $0.50 a year earlier. Revenue increased 8% year over year to $529.3 million, while gross margin expanded to 26.1% from 22.8%. Hexcel Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Hexcel reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.66, above the roughly $0.56–$0.57 analyst consensus and up from $0.50 a year earlier. Revenue increased 8% year over year to $529.3 million, while gross margin expanded to 26.1% from 22.8%. Positive Sentiment: Commercial Aerospace sales rose 18.3% to $346.6 million, indicating that the ongoing recovery in aircraft production is driving demand for Hexcel’s advanced composites and helping improve profitability. Continued Commercial Aerospace Recovery Is Driving Results

Commercial Aerospace sales rose 18.3% to $346.6 million, indicating that the ongoing recovery in aircraft production is driving demand for Hexcel’s advanced composites and helping improve profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $2.30–$2.40 and lifted sales guidance to approximately $2.025–$2.125 billion. The company also outlined a long-term goal of reaching an 18% adjusted operating margin by the end of the decade. Hexcel Raises 2026 EPS Guidance

Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $2.30–$2.40 and lifted sales guidance to approximately $2.025–$2.125 billion. The company also outlined a long-term goal of reaching an 18% adjusted operating margin by the end of the decade. Positive Sentiment: BMO raised its price target to $109 from $97, reflecting improved earnings expectations, although it retained a Market Perform rating. Hexcel also declared its regular $0.18-per-share quarterly dividend, payable August 17 to shareholders of record August 10. BMO Raises Price Target on Hexcel

BMO raised its price target to $109 from $97, reflecting improved earnings expectations, although it retained a Market Perform rating. Hexcel also declared its regular $0.18-per-share quarterly dividend, payable August 17 to shareholders of record August 10. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, some coverage characterized the quarter as broadly in line with expectations, suggesting that much of the favorable aerospace recovery may already be reflected in the stock.

Despite the earnings beat, some coverage characterized the quarter as broadly in line with expectations, suggesting that much of the favorable aerospace recovery may already be reflected in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Defense, Space & Other sales declined 7.2% to $182.7 million, partly because of the divestiture of an Austrian industrial business. Additionally, HXL trades at a relatively high earnings multiple, leaving the shares sensitive to any slowdown in aircraft production or disappointment in future guidance. Hexcel Valuation Puzzle Deepens

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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