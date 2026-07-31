Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Stock

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RAL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ralliant from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ralliant from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Get Ralliant alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RAL

Ralliant Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of RAL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.65. 1,223,872 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,941. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09. Ralliant has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $567.80 million for the quarter. Ralliant had a negative net margin of 58.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralliant will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ralliant

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Ralliant by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 157,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 70,403 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ralliant by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 570,878 shares of the company's stock worth $29,063,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ralliant by 615.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,291 shares of the company's stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Ralliant during the first quarter worth approximately $42,022,000. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ralliant by 424.1% in the first quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 1,740,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,376,000 after buying an additional 1,408,176 shares during the period.

Ralliant News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralliant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target: Truist Financial reaffirmed its “buy” rating and increased its target to $82 from $68, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. Benzinga

Truist Financial reaffirmed its “buy” rating and increased its target to $82 from $68, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations: Ralliant reported adjusted EPS of $0.68, ahead of the $0.63 consensus estimate and slightly above $0.67 a year earlier. Revenue reached approximately $568 million, up 13% year over year on both a reported and organic basis. Net earnings were $57 million, while adjusted net earnings were $76 million. Ralliant Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Ralliant reported adjusted EPS of $0.68, ahead of the $0.63 consensus estimate and slightly above $0.67 a year earlier. Revenue reached approximately $568 million, up 13% year over year on both a reported and organic basis. Net earnings were $57 million, while adjusted net earnings were $76 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its outlook: Ralliant’s third-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $0.72–$0.78 and revenue of $570–$590 million, both above consensus estimates. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance increased to $2.76–$2.90 from an analyst estimate of $2.65, with projected revenue of roughly $2.25–$2.30 billion. Ralliant 2026 Revenue Forecast and Productivity Program

Ralliant’s third-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $0.72–$0.78 and revenue of $570–$590 million, both above consensus estimates. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance increased to $2.76–$2.90 from an analyst estimate of $2.65, with projected revenue of roughly $2.25–$2.30 billion. Positive Sentiment: Cost savings could support future margins: The company’s enterprise productivity program targets $50 million–$60 million in annualized savings by 2028, adding a potential longer-term earnings catalyst.

The company’s enterprise productivity program targets $50 million–$60 million in annualized savings by 2028, adding a potential longer-term earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Trading in RAL was temporarily paused on July 30 under a limit-up/limit-down (LULD) volatility halt. The reports do not identify a company-specific negative catalyst behind the subsequent weakness.

About Ralliant

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ralliant, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ralliant wasn't on the list.

While Ralliant currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here