Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the aircraft producer's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.37.

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Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $216.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $170.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50-day moving average is $219.32 and its 200 day moving average is $224.16. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,833 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Improving operating performance: Second-quarter revenue rose 8% year over year to $24.6 billion, supported by 171 commercial aircraft deliveries—the highest quarterly level since 2018. Boeing also generated approximately $0.6 billion in free cash flow and $1.4 billion in operating cash flow. Boeing Q2 results and cash-flow reaffirmation

Second-quarter revenue rose 8% year over year to $24.6 billion, supported by 171 commercial aircraft deliveries—the highest quarterly level since 2018. Boeing also generated approximately $0.6 billion in free cash flow and $1.4 billion in operating cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Cash guidance reaffirmed: Management maintained its 2026 free-cash-flow outlook of $1 billion to $3 billion, reinforcing the view that production increases and customer payments are helping the turnaround. Reuters Boeing earnings report

Management maintained its 2026 free-cash-flow outlook of $1 billion to $3 billion, reinforcing the view that production increases and customer payments are helping the turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and regulatory progress: Total backlog reached a record $715.3 billion, including more than 6,200 commercial aircraft. The FAA also restored Boeing’s ability to self-certify airworthiness for newly produced 737 MAX and 787 aircraft, potentially reducing delivery bottlenecks. Boeing recovery signs and backlog report

Total backlog reached a record $715.3 billion, including more than 6,200 commercial aircraft. The FAA also restored Boeing’s ability to self-certify airworthiness for newly produced 737 MAX and 787 aircraft, potentially reducing delivery bottlenecks. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media enthusiasm: Jim Cramer characterized Boeing as “ready to run,” while some analysts highlighted the backlog and cash-flow improvement. Such commentary may support sentiment but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Jim Cramer Boeing commentary

Jim Cramer characterized Boeing as “ready to run,” while some analysts highlighted the backlog and cash-flow improvement. Such commentary may support sentiment but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Defense losses remain a major risk: Boeing recorded a $280 million additional charge on the delayed Air Force One replacement program, contributing to a core loss of $0.76 per share versus an expected $0.34 loss. Defense, Space & Security moved into an operating loss despite revenue growth. Boeing Air Force One earnings report

Boeing recorded a $280 million additional charge on the delayed Air Force One replacement program, contributing to a core loss of $0.76 per share versus an expected $0.34 loss. Defense, Space & Security moved into an operating loss despite revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Quality and reputational concerns persist: The FAA directed inspections of seats on 453 737 MAX aircraft after installation issues, while a separate report linked a Boeing aircraft operated by a U.S. contractor to alleged weapons and drone transport for Sudan’s RSF. These developments could increase scrutiny and execution risk. FAA 737 MAX seat inspection report

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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