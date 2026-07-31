Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Stock Price

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $501.00 to $496.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TT. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $555.00 target price on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $520.07.

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Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT traded up $15.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $455.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $348.06 and a 52-week high of $505.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.200-15.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Trane Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trane Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Adjusted earnings per share rose 11% year over year to $4.31, compared with the $4.27 analyst consensus. Revenue increased 10.6% to $6.35 billion, beating estimates of approximately $6.20 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $4.20. Trane Technologies Reports Strong Second Quarter Results; Raises Full-Year Revenue and EPS Guidance

Adjusted earnings per share rose 11% year over year to $4.31, compared with the $4.27 analyst consensus. Revenue increased 10.6% to $6.35 billion, beating estimates of approximately $6.20 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $4.20. Positive Sentiment: Bookings surged. Second-quarter bookings reached $7.82 billion, up 39% year over year, or 37% organically. Management highlighted commercial HVAC demand, stronger orders and a record backlog, improving visibility into future revenue. TT's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

Second-quarter bookings reached $7.82 billion, up 39% year over year, or 37% organically. Management highlighted commercial HVAC demand, stronger orders and a record backlog, improving visibility into future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised above consensus. Trane now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $15.20 to $15.30, versus analyst expectations of about $14.90, and revenue of approximately $23.8 billion, above the roughly $23.4 billion consensus. The higher outlook is the key catalyst behind the favorable investor response. Trane Technologies plc Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Trane now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $15.20 to $15.30, versus analyst expectations of about $14.90, and revenue of approximately $23.8 billion, above the roughly $23.4 billion consensus. The higher outlook is the key catalyst behind the favorable investor response. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains a consideration. Following the advance, TT trades at a premium earnings multiple, so continued gains may depend on the company delivering against its elevated guidance and converting its backlog into revenue and profit.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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