Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Price

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the bank's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.90.

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Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE:CFG opened at $74.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.67. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $376,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 319.8% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company's stock.

Key Citizens Financial Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citizens Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens Financial reported Q2 2026 EPS of $1.30, topping estimates, while revenue of $2.28 billion also came in above forecasts; profit rose 35% year over year as net interest income and fee growth improved. Article link

Citizens Financial reported Q2 2026 EPS of $1.30, topping estimates, while revenue of $2.28 billion also came in above forecasts; profit rose 35% year over year as net interest income and fee growth improved. Positive Sentiment: Management’s upbeat outlook and a raised net interest margin view helped reinforce confidence that earnings momentum can continue, supporting the stock’s upward move. Article link

Management’s upbeat outlook and a raised net interest margin view helped reinforce confidence that earnings momentum can continue, supporting the stock’s upward move. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets after the results, with Barclays increasing its price target to $81 and Cantor Fitzgerald lifting its target to $80, both reflecting stronger sentiment on CFG’s earnings outlook. Article link

Analysts raised targets after the results, with Barclays increasing its price target to $81 and Cantor Fitzgerald lifting its target to $80, both reflecting stronger sentiment on CFG’s earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird also raised its target to $75, and multiple reports noted increased analyst forecasts following the upbeat quarter. Article link

Robert W. Baird also raised its target to $75, and multiple reports noted increased analyst forecasts following the upbeat quarter. Neutral Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, signaling continued capital returns to shareholders. Article link

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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