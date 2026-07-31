Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$80.00 to C$89.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.19% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IGM. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$82.00.

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IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of IGM traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$87.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 435,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,298. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$44.69 and a one year high of C$87.99. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$81.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.07 million during the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IGM Financial

In related news, Director James Patrick O'sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.90, for a total transaction of C$54,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$7,264,019.20. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,039 shares of company stock worth $11,327,486. 66.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IGM Financial

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

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