Royal Bank Of Canada Upgrades SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) to "Moderate Buy"

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SK hynix from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SK hynix in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.50.

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SK hynix Stock Up 8.2%

NASDAQ SKHY opened at $154.38 on Tuesday. SK hynix has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $194.80.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $52.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 billion.

SK hynix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

About SK hynix

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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