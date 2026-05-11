Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) SVP Randy Shefman Sells 1,000 Shares

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total transaction of $243,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,646.68. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Royal Gold Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $6.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.13. 669,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $257.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.48. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $306.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $310.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $425.47 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 48.59%.The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,733,807 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,163,732,000 after purchasing an additional 678,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,398,944 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,867,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,900,432 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,311,607,000 after purchasing an additional 905,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,646 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $826,618,000 after purchasing an additional 396,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,363 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $434,063,000 after purchasing an additional 78,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $273.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Gold

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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