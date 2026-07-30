Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.5714.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

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Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 224,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,284. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.08 and a 12-month high of $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $630.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 33.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $161,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 191,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,559. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 64,399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $3,476,258.02. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,009 shares of company stock valued at $21,601,827. Corporate insiders own 18.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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