Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPRX

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 114,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $4,924,629.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,960.48. This represents a 82.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $821,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 387,914 shares of company stock valued at $16,879,974 over the last three months. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 868.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 173.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company's stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $621.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.97 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 32.38%. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.63%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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