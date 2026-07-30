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Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Royce Small-Cap Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest surged 87.4% to 239,578 shares as of July 15, up from 127,876 shares on June 30. Shorted shares represent 0.2% of RVT’s outstanding stock, with a short-interest ratio of 0.7 days.
  • RVT opened at $17.87, compared with a 52-week range of $14.78 to $18.88. Its 50-day and 200-day moving averages were $18.13 and $17.82, respectively.
  • The trust raised its quarterly dividend to $0.31 per share from $0.30, implying an annualized payout of $1.24 and a 6.9% yield. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 239,578 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the June 30th total of 127,876 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 359,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Royce Small-Cap Trust stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. Royce Small-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The stock's fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Royce Small-Cap Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Small-Cap Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,282 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,801 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company's stock.

About Royce Small-Cap Trust

(Get Free Report)

Royce Small-Cap Trust NYSE: RVT is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of small-capitalization companies. The trust is structured to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering shares that represent an undivided interest in a diversified portfolio of U.S. small-cap equities. As a closed-end vehicle, the fund may employ leverage to enhance returns and reinvest dividends to support growth over time.

The trust’s investment strategy is driven by fundamental, bottom-up research, focusing on companies with market capitalizations typically falling within the small-cap spectrum.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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