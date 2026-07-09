RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several research firms have commented on RPM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised shares of RPM International from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of RPM International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut RPM International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

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RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37. RPM International has a 52-week low of $92.92 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.55 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 8.63%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. RPM International's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company's Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

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