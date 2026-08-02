RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.9412.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded RTX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th.

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RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $215.58 on Friday. RTX has a 1 year low of $150.61 and a 1 year high of $221.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $290.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.41%.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,799,451.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,444.61. This trade represents a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $488,092.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,360,076.07. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $3,304,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in RTX by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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