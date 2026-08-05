RTX (NYSE:RTX) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $221.47 and last traded at $221.6140, with a volume of 1879207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.93.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded RTX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.72 and a 200-day moving average of $193.48. The company has a market cap of $299.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $488,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,360,076.07. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,799,451.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,444.61. The trade was a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $3,304,375. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in RTX by 68.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $5,157,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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