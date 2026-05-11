RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Up 1.5% - Should You Buy?

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.93 and last traded at $178.7310. 5,947,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 5,945,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.09.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $240.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of RTX by 68.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $5,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here